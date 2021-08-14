Police rescue kidnapped APC chairman in Niger

The Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the rescue of the politician in a staetement on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Abiodun said Bobi was rescued on Friday at about 3:30 pm around Igwama forest, Bobi district of the Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

“The victim was rescued from the forest, debriefed and taken to the General Hospital, Kontagora, for medical attention, while efforts to track down the culprits are being intensified.

“It is also noteworthy to state that on Aug. 7 about 14:30 hours (2:30 pm.), suspected armed men had attacked the victim and his driver, one Nasiru Bobi, on their way to their farm on Ukuru road in Bobi district area of Mariga LGA.

The driver was shot on the leg and abandoned by the assailants, while the chairman was abducted,” Abiodun said.