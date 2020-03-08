Police operatives in Rivers state have rescued an employee of the African Independent Television (AIT), Mr. Joseph Osademe and his wife, who were kidnapped by gunmen.

The victims according to reports were whisked away to an unknown place on the evening of Saturday, March 7, 2020, by four armed men.

Confirming the development, Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omon said the couple were rescued by the operatives of the special Area Police Division, Rumuokoro and the special squad of the Inspector-General of Police, The Nation reports.

Omoni said that the police team responded to a distress call immediately after Osademe and his wife were kidnapped, adding that the police trailed the kidnappers to an uncompleted building where they kept their victims.

He said, “Operatives of the Special Area Police Division, Rumuokoro and the IGP Squad, last night rescued Mr Joseph Osademe, a Staff of African Independent Television (AIT) and his wife who were abducted at the early hours of the evening, yesterday by four unknown armed men.

“In a swift response to the distress call, the Police Teams immediately mobilized to the scene and rescued them, where they were kept in an uncompleted building.

“Their Car was also recovered and taken to the Station.”