Police rescue day-old baby dumped near septic tank in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos Police spokesperson said that the baby was rapped with a cloth.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

Hundeyin said that a member of the public found the baby inside a plastic bow at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and alerted officers at the Gowon Estate Police Division.

He said that the baby was rapped with a cloth.

“The officers promptly arrived at the scene and took the baby for immediate medical attention at a health centre.

“The baby is doing well.

“The officers have left the hospital for the Juvenile Welfare Centre, Alakara, Mushin, for custody,’’ he said.

