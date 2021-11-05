RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police rescue abducted UniAbuja Professor, others

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says it has rescued all abducted victims of the university of Abuja and have reunited with their families through a joint operation with other security agencies.

Police rescue abducted UniAbuja Professor, others. (TheCable)
Police rescue abducted UniAbuja Professor, others. (TheCable)

Spokesperson of the Police Command Josephine Adeh confirmed the development in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some armed criminals invaded the university’s Staff Quarters located at Giri community of the FCT in the early hours of Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Police swing into action to rescue abducted Uniabuja Professor, 5 others

The hoodlums numbering more than 20 were said to have shot their way into the university staff quarters and whisked away their victims.

Earlier, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Abuja branch, on Thursday called on the Federal Government and security agencies for immediate rescue and release of all abducted members and staff of the university.

The chairperson of the branch, Dr Kasim Umar, who expressed concern about insecurity situation called for stringent and urgent measures to ensure safety in the community.

According to him, the Senior Staff Quarters were built by President Shehu Shagari’s administration as a police barracks at the inception of the university in 1988 and later converted to temporary accommodation for founding staff members of the university.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zamfara RUGA settlement reaches 80% completion – Official

Zamfara RUGA settlement reaches 80% completion – Official

Collapsed Ikoyi building: 19 families so far report missing persons

Collapsed Ikoyi building: 19 families so far report missing persons

Osinbajo asks Nigerian youths not to be distracted by the 'success' of yahoo boys

Osinbajo asks Nigerian youths not to be distracted by the 'success' of yahoo boys

COVID-19: Nigeria records 2 deaths, 87 new infections

COVID-19: Nigeria records 2 deaths, 87 new infections

Nigeria, Egypt discuss religious moderation to fight extremism

Nigeria, Egypt discuss religious moderation to fight extremism

Kashimbila hydro power project ready for inauguration December – Minister

Kashimbila hydro power project ready for inauguration December – Minister

Bianca Ojukwu worries over APGA members’ mass defections to APC

Bianca Ojukwu worries over APGA members’ mass defections to APC

Abaribe, Chidoka call for peaceful election in Anambra

Abaribe, Chidoka call for peaceful election in Anambra

Sanwo-Olu declares 3-day mourning over collapsed Ikoyi building

Sanwo-Olu declares 3-day mourning over collapsed Ikoyi building

Trending

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

“Arrest me, I can’t stand my wife anymore, I prefer prison” - 30-year-old man begs police

Man remanded in prison

Arrested owner of collapsed Ikoyi building got approval to construct 15 floors, built 21 floors

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASEMA]

‘I've stopped counting the number of women I slept with after clocking 2,500’ - Oboy Siki

Oboy Siki