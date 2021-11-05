Police rescue abducted UniAbuja Professor, others

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some armed criminals invaded the university’s Staff Quarters located at Giri community of the FCT in the early hours of Tuesday.

The hoodlums numbering more than 20 were said to have shot their way into the university staff quarters and whisked away their victims.

Earlier, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Abuja branch, on Thursday called on the Federal Government and security agencies for immediate rescue and release of all abducted members and staff of the university.

The chairperson of the branch, Dr Kasim Umar, who expressed concern about insecurity situation called for stringent and urgent measures to ensure safety in the community.