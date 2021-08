Police rescue abandoned 9-month-old girl child in Ebonyi

This is contained in statement issued by police spokesman in the state, DSP Loveth Odah.

He stated that the child was sighted by a farmer on Friday and that the farmer immediately alerted the police.

“The farmer alerted police operatives at Ishielu Division before she was rescued and handed over to the gender unit of the state’s Police Command,’’ he said.

“Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, Mr Aliyu Garba, directed that the baby be accorded proper medical attention and taken to a government facility for custody and proper care,’’ he added.