Police rescue 9 kidnapped victims in Zamfara
The command spokesman, CSP Muhammad Shehu, said in Gusau that the victims, seven females and two males, were rescued on Thursday.
“The rescue of the victims was sequel to credible information obtained from a good samaritan which the Police used and successfully rescued the victims hale and hearty.
“The victims underwent medical check at the police clinic in Gusau, debriefed by police detectives and thereafter re-united with their families,” Shehu said.
He reassured the general public of the command’s sustained onslaught against the bandits and other criminal elements in the state.
