ADVERTISEMENT
Police rescue 9 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shehu said, “The victims underwent medical check at the police clinic in Gusau."

Nigerian police
Nigerian police

The command spokesman, CSP Muhammad Shehu, said in Gusau that the victims, seven females and two males, were rescued on Thursday.

“The rescue of the victims was sequel to credible information obtained from a good samaritan which the Police used and successfully rescued the victims hale and hearty.

“The victims underwent medical check at the police clinic in Gusau, debriefed by police detectives and thereafter re-united with their families,” Shehu said.

He reassured the general public of the command’s sustained onslaught against the bandits and other criminal elements in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

INEC ready for Saturday’s re-run election in Zamfara

Coalition of Reps-elect to respect APC decision on zoning Assembly leadership

TETFund allocates ₦30bn for high impact projects in 18 tertiary institutions

Bello unveils candidate as Deputy, 7 others withdraw from Kogi guber race

Atiku woos voters for PDP candidates in Adamawa, Kebbi supplementary polls

You have no right to contest my victory, Tinubu replies Obi at tribunal

I've no preferred candidate - Gbajabiamila denies opposing Wase for Speakership

R-Jolad unveils new R-Jolad Plus premium facility, offers top quality medical services

Troops intercept 2,000 rounds of ammunition from Kaduna bandits' supplier

AFN's incompetence strikes again as another athlete dumps Nigeria for USA

Sadio Mane suspended indefinitely by Bayern Munich

Who is the Most Handsome footballer in the world? Ranked Top 20 Most Handsome players in the world (Ranked!)

No trilogy against Israel Adesanya as Alex Pereira moves up to light heavyweight

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

Assailants kill policeman, injure 3 colleagues in Ikorodu, Lagos State

Man st*bs debtor to d*ath with jackknife in Lagos

15 killed, burnt beyond recognition in Enugu highway crash.

Lady raises alarm about sister who boarded ‘one-chance’ bus in Lagos

