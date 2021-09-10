RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police rescue 8 passengers kidnapped by sea pirates in Rivers

Police said the kidnappers on sighting an advancing team of policemen abandoned their victims and fled their camp.

The Police Command in Rivers said it has rescued eight passengers kidnapped recently by sea pirates in Rivers.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the rescue and arrest of one suspected sea pirate in a statement in Port Harcourt on Friday.

He said the victims were taken forcefully from their passenger boat in two separate attacks along Bodo/Bonny waterways in the state.

“The eight victims, comprising five male and three female were abducted on September 7 and September 8 by sea pirates and kept in captivity.

“Their rescue was made possible by the intense pressure mounted on the kidnappers by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit.

“Thereafter, the anti-cultism unit arrested one Baridula Gboro, 35, from Bodo area in Gokana Local Government Area.

“Gboro provided useful information to our operatives, including revealing the identities of his cohorts and the place where the victims were kept,” he said.

Omoni added that shortly after the suspect revealed their operational base, personnel were deployed to the camp to rescue the victims.

According to him, the kidnappers on sighting an advancing team of policemen abandoned their victims and fled their camp.

“Subsequently, the visibly frayed looking victims were rescued and released to seek medical attention.

“Efforts have been intensified to ensure the arrest of the remnants of the sea pirate gang as well as recover their operational weapons.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday, has directed an increased police presence on the Bodo/Bonny waterways with focus to stemming further attacks and ensuring safety of passengers,” Omoni stated.

The police spokesman advised passengers to avoid late night journeys that would expose them to danger.

Omoi called on marine transport operators to profile their members, alleging that some boat operators connive with sea pirates to aid in the kidnapping of their passengers.

