Police rescue 7 people from kidnappers’ den in kwara

The gunmen had stormed the factory and abducted seven out of eight workers including the owner of the factory

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
Police Command in Kwara has rescued seven workers of Lafrcdeen Pure Water Factory, who were kidnapped by unknown gunmen at about 2300hrs of Nov. 19 in Sosoki village via Alapa.

This is contained in a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO), SP Ajayi Okasanmi, on Sunday in Ilorin.

He said that the gunmen stormed the factory and abducted seven out of eight workers including the owner of the factory, Mrs Fatimah Nurudeen.

“In a similar fashion, information was received by the Police in Okeonigbin Divisional headquarters about the abduction of one Olujala Adegboja, 56, on his way back from his farm in Olla by six armed men and was led into the bush by the kidnappers.

“On receipt of the information, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo immediately unleashed the Command’s Tactical Teams with the local hunters and vigilante to the area to rescue the victims and arrest the hoodlums.

“The efforts, however resulted in the rescued of seven out of the eight abducted workers, the command is getting close to rescuing the remaining victims and possible arrest of the kidnappers

”The Command assured the general public that the effort of combined team of police men, vigilante and hunters are still ongoing to liberate the victims.

He advised the public to always be conscious of whom they share vital information about their movements with and to be security conscious at all times especially at this period when the year is running to an end.

He added that everybody including the good and the bad ones would want to celebrate Christmas and new year with pockets filled with money, even as they have no explainable means of livelihood.

The PPRO said the command would not relent in her commitment in ensuring that the good people of kwara sleeps with their two eyes closed at night and also ensure the peace and safety of the people before, during and after the yuletide.

