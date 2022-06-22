The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu.
Police rescue 7 abducted worshipers in Enugu state
Police operatives in Enugu State have rescued seven abducted persons unhurt in a forest at Okpatu community in Udi Local Government Area of the state.
According to him, police operatives under the Police Command in Enugu State achieved the feat in the early hours of Tuesday, June 21.
Ndukwe said the Forest Guard and Neighborhood Watch personnel, assisted the police in the rescue operation.
“The seven persons included a couple, alleged to have been abducted by unidentified armed men while they went to pray at one “Mount Calvary” located in a forest at Awhum community of the same Udi LGA.
“They were abducted on June 19 at about 6.30p.m while praying,” he said.
The police spokesman said that security surveillance had been mounted in the area.
“The Command has launched a discreet investigation to fish out the perpetrators,” he said.
