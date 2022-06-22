Police rescue 7 abducted worshipers in Enugu state

According to him, police operatives under the Police Command in Enugu State achieved the feat in the early hours of Tuesday, June 21.

Ndukwe said the Forest Guard and Neighborhood Watch personnel, assisted the police in the rescue operation.

“The seven persons included a couple, alleged to have been abducted by unidentified armed men while they went to pray at one “Mount Calvary” located in a forest at Awhum community of the same Udi LGA.

“They were abducted on June 19 at about 6.30p.m while praying,” he said.

The police spokesman said that security surveillance had been mounted in the area.