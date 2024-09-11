Police rescue 4-year-old boy kidnap victim, arrest suspects

The rescue operation was confirmed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna, in a statement released on Monday night.

On Saturday, September 7, 2024, the Kano State Police Surveillance Team, led by CSP Kabiru Isah Kangiwa, made significant progress in the case of Muhammad Nasir Jamilu, who was abducted from Sharada Quarters in Kano.

The child was taken to Gwarzo Town, Gwarzo Local Government Area, where the kidnappers held him hostage and demanded a ransom of ₦10 million. After negotiations, a partial ransom of ₦300,000 was paid.

Upon receiving the report, Commissioner of Police, Salman Dogo Garba ordered a coordinated rescue operation. Utilising technical support, the surveillance team successfully tracked and arrested three suspects: Hisbullahi Salisu, 30, and Hassan Ali Rabiu, 28, both from Yakasai Quarters, Kano, and Hassan Aliyu, 22, from Hotoro Quarters, Kano.

Salisu, the principal suspect and a relative of the victim confessed to collaborating with the other suspects to abduct the boy and transport him to their hideout. The police operation led to the safe rescue of the victim, who was immediately taken to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital for a check-up before being reunited with his family.