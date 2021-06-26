Police rescue 4 abducted women in Zamfara

“Following directives by the Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, CP Hussaini Rabiu, the command deployed police tactical operatives attached to “Operation Restore Peace” to the area with a mandate to rescue the kidnapped women hale and hearty.

“In compliance to the directives, on June 25, the operatives worked on credible intelligence that led to the successful rescue of the kidnapped victims.

“All the victims were medically treated at the hospital and later debriefed by the police before being reunited with their families.