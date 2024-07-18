RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police rescue 35 victims trafficked from South-East to Delta, arrest hotelier

According to Edafe, a manhunt for the suspected human trafficker is ongoing.

The spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, SP Bright Edafe [X:@Brightgoldenboy]

The spokesperson of the command, SP Bright Edafe, told newsmen in Warri on Thursday that the command was also on the trail of the prime suspect of the trafficking crime.

Edafe said the 35 victims, rescued on Monday in a hotel, included 23 teenagers.

He said the lady operating the hotel was also arrested.

The police spokesman said the feat was achieved by operatives attached to the Ekpan Police Division in Uvwie Local Government Area, led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Aliyu Shaba.

“The team acted on credible information received by the command on the activities of one Chinyere, who specialises in trafficking women from the East to Ughelli in Delta.

“Intelligence further revealed that she convinced the victims they were coming to work as sales girls in Delta restaurants.

“Consequently, on July 15, one of the victims was located and revealed the illegal activities of the suspected Chinyere, who is currently at large.

“Based on the information, a combined team of surveillance stormed the hotel and arrested a suspect, who runs the hotel, and 35 others among which are 23 teenagers,” he said.

