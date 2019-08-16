Police operatives in Ogun State have reportedly rescued three persons that were kidnapped at Ode-Omi community in Ogun Waterside Local Government on on Sallah day.

In a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the three victims were rescued unhurt.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the kidnappers stormed on Sunday, August 11, 2019, during Eid-el-Kabir celebration, kidnapped the victims and escaped in two speedboats.

NAN also reports that the kidnappers later contacted the families of the victims on Sunday night to demand N30m as ransom.

The Police PRO in Ogun State said the victims were rescued unhurt on Friday, August 16, 2019, and were being kept at the Police headquarters at Eleweran in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said that details of the development would be released later.