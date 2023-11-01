ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police rescue 3 missing children from native doctor in Benue

Damilare Famuyiwa

Two of the children were rescued barely a week after being kidnapped in Makurdi.

No parent has come to claim the third child [PM News]
No parent has come to claim the third child [PM News]

Recommended articles

It was gathered that the minors were stolen at Badagry Street, opposite St. Peters Catholic Church, Wurukum, Makurdi, Benue State Capital.

Two of the rescued children, aged 2 and 6, according to Benue Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kate Aneene, have been reunited with their parents in Makurdi.

Her words, “When the matter was reported, investigation started immediately and a signal was sent across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On October 20, 2023, information was received from River State Police Command that in the course of an operation at Rumu-Okoro area, they rescued three children from a native doctor that seemed to be the same children earlier reported by Benue Command as missing.

She said detectives were sent to River State for identification and they rescued the children.

Another child was found with the native doctor, but he is yet to be identified by any parent,” the police spokeswoman added.

This incident happened some weeks after a 25-year-old herdsman, Idris Amedu, was nabbed over his alleged involvement in a series of kidnappings in the Niger Delta region of the country.

Edo police spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, who disclosed the arrest of the suspect, said Amedu also known as Dogo, was alleged to be the head of a notorious kidnapping syndicate that allegedly killed some policemen recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police spokesperson added that Dogo, who was previously declared wanted by the police, was arrested at Ahor community near Benin City, when he emerged from a bush with a bag containing items allegedly belonging to one of his victims at about 10:00 pm on September 20.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Court sacks former Benue Governor Gabriel Suswam from senate

BREAKING: Court sacks former Benue Governor Gabriel Suswam from senate

Fani-Kayode urges deportation of Islamic preacher for labeling military 'Muslim'

Fani-Kayode urges deportation of Islamic preacher for labeling military 'Muslim'

Father, son do fight – Fubara explains as PDP governors meet Wike in Abuja

Father, son do fight – Fubara explains as PDP governors meet Wike in Abuja

Be ready to work diligently or you leave us - Tinubu warns ministers

Be ready to work diligently or you leave us - Tinubu warns ministers

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough

Tinubu needs ₦5.5 billion for student loan project

Tinubu needs ₦5.5 billion for student loan project

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Restore sanity on Lagos roads - Ex-chairman APC Diaspora urges Sanwo-Olu

Restore sanity on Lagos roads - Ex-chairman APC Diaspora urges Sanwo-Olu

Rivers Police refutes claims of deliberate teargassing of Gov Fubara

Rivers Police refutes claims of deliberate teargassing of Gov Fubara

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Chicken republic security men, Happie Boys, deported from Cyprus [Vanguard]

Happie Boys deported after losing residence permit in Cyprus

‘Accepting that no man’s dating 1 woman is maturity; real love ended in 1980 – Old lady

‘Accepting that no man’s dating 1 woman is maturity; real love ended in 1980 – Old lady says

Jubilation galore as Berekum College of Education student wins huge money from betting

Jubilation galore as Berekum College of Education student 'cashes out' from betting

The suspect (left) and the victim (right) [Best Lagos]

UNIPORT student’s decomposing body found in lover’s apartment