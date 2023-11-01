Police rescue 3 missing children from native doctor in Benue

It was gathered that the minors were stolen at Badagry Street, opposite St. Peters Catholic Church, Wurukum, Makurdi, Benue State Capital.

Two of the rescued children, aged 2 and 6, according to Benue Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kate Aneene, have been reunited with their parents in Makurdi.

Her words, “When the matter was reported, investigation started immediately and a signal was sent across the country.

“On October 20, 2023, information was received from River State Police Command that in the course of an operation at Rumu-Okoro area, they rescued three children from a native doctor that seemed to be the same children earlier reported by Benue Command as missing.”

She said detectives were sent to River State for identification and they rescued the children.

“Another child was found with the native doctor, but he is yet to be identified by any parent,” the police spokeswoman added.

This incident happened some weeks after a 25-year-old herdsman, Idris Amedu, was nabbed over his alleged involvement in a series of kidnappings in the Niger Delta region of the country.

Edo police spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, who disclosed the arrest of the suspect, said Amedu also known as Dogo, was alleged to be the head of a notorious kidnapping syndicate that allegedly killed some policemen recently.

