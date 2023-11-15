Police rescue 3 kidnap victims, arrest robbery suspect in Kaduna

The Spokesman of the Command, ASP Mansur Hassan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Kaduna, that operatives of the Command rescued the victims on November 13. He said the feat was achieved due to intensified patrols around the general area forcing the bandits abandoned the victims.

Hassan said the bandits kidnapped the victims on October 3, on their way to Kano along Kaduna – Abuja Expressway, adding that the rescued victims has since been linked to their families.

“On Tuesday at about 1800hrs a team patrolling the vulnerable area sighted a man in excruciating pains with a swollen face .

“When questioned; the man said that he was attacked with a hammer by a passenger who robbed his motorcycle,” he said.

The Spokesman said the swift action by the operatives led to the arrest of the suspect at Bagadaza Dogarawa area in Sabo Garin Zaria LGA. He said the Police recovered a motorbike and a hammer from the suspect, adding that investigation into the case was ongoing.