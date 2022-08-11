RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police rescue 3 alleged fraudsters from mob action

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has rescued three alleged internet fraudsters from a mob in the Lokogoma area of Abuja.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, DSP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement she issued on Thursday in Abuja.

She said the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Mr Babaji Sunday, had cautioned the public against jungle justice.

Sunday said the act of resorting to jungle justice in quest for solution to a problem was barbaric.

He said preliminary investigation carried out revealed that the mob descended on the suspects after the latter attempted to defraud a female Point-of-Sale (POS) operator.

The CP said the suspects, rescued following prompt intervention of the police, were currently in police custody.

He said the incident occurred around Peace Court Estate, on Lokogoma Road, Abuja.

The CP condemned the act and enjoined residents to come forward with complaints to give room for legitimate and swift dispensation of justice.

He emphasised the need to allow justice to prevail at all times, irrespective of the crime committed.

Sunday warned that resorting to self-help was criminal and punishable by law.

He said full-scale investigation was underway to establish the fact of the case.

