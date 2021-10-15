Police rescue 2 stolen babies in Akwa Ibom, arrest suspects

The Akwa Ibom Police command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, disclosed this during a news briefing in Uyo on Friday.

Macdon said that at the time of rescue of the six-month-old the abductors had concluded plan to sell the baby at the rate of N400,000.

“Based on a tip-off, the operatives of anti-child theft ambushed and arrested four robbery/child stealing syndicate and rescued a six-month-old baby.

“They are: Emmanuel Effiong ‘M’; Ibanga Sunday ‘M’; Editi Effiong ‘f’; and Idorenyin Iron ‘f’ of Ikot Okubo, Ibesikpo Asutan.

“Investigation revealed that the syndicate used motor bike on Oct. 8, at about 9:00pm, masked their faces and invaded the house of Mr/Mrs Effiong Udo of Ikot Okubo Ibesikpo Asutan LGA at gunpoint.

“(They) beat the couple, inflicted them with various degrees of injuries and abducted their six months old baby girl.

“Both Ibanga Sunday and Emmanuel Effiong are ex-convicts for robbery/Cultism.

“As at the time of the rescue, arrangement had been concluded to sell the child for N400, 000.00,” Macdon said.

On the one month, six weeks old baby, Macdon said a 40-year-old suspect, Margaret Akpan, of Ekpene Ukim in Uruan LGA, went to the house of the mother’s victim, Mrs Blessing Ekwere.

He said that the suspect pretended to be sick and thereafter sent the said Blessing, the mother of the baby, to buy drugs for her.

He added that the suspect ran away with her baby boy before the mother returned from where she went to buy the drugs for her.

The PPRO said that the two infants were rescued and reunited with their parents and assured the public that the suspects would soon appear in court after investigation.

The PPRO also disclosed that during the period, the command arrested 136 suspects allegedly involved in murder, armed robbery, defilement and rape, cultism, vandalism, kidnapping and other criminal activities.