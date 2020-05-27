The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs Loveth Odah disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

Odah, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) alleged that the kidnappers robbed the mother of the siblings of huge amount of money before abducting her children.

She said that the kidnappers demanded N10 million ransom but had to abandon the children at a location in Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state, after a manhunt by police operatives.

Odah said the children had been reunited with their mother while efforts were being made to track down the abductors and their collaborators.

“Our men are currently in pursuit of the fleeing suspected kidnappers; also investigations are ongoing to unmask possible conspirators with a view to arresting them.

“I want to assure the public that there is no hiding place for criminals in the state and that efforts are being intensified to sustain police surveillance in every part of the state.

“We also urge the public to volunteer timely information on criminal activities in their areas to assist the police to nip crime in the bud,” Odah said.

NAN reports that three suspects were also in police custody over a botched abduction of a seven-month old baby in Abakaliki.