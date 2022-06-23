RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police rescue 14 kidnap victims in Zamfara

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Zamfara has rescued 14 kidnap victims held for 42 days at Kunchin Kalgo forest in Tsafe Local Government area of the state.

Nigeria Police
Nigeria Police

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Muhammad Shehu.

Recommended articles

Shehu said that the victims were rescued successfully during an intelligence-led search and rescue operation in the forest on Tuesday.

He said that the operation was conducted by the police with the support of some individuals partnering with security agencies to restore peace to the state.

“The police tactical team acted on credible intelligence and stormed a suspected bandits’ hideout, leading to the rescue of 14 victims including two babies of one year each.

“The victims informed the police that the bandits invaded Nasarawar-Wanke and Rijiya villages in Gusau LGA and abducted them to their enclave, where they spent 42 days in captivity.”he said.

Shehu added that the 14 victims had been handed over to their relatives.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ayuba Elkanah, appreciated the support being given to the police by the government and people in the effort to restore peace to the state.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Falana faults APC for submitting Lawan, Akpabio’s names to INEC

Falana faults APC for submitting Lawan, Akpabio’s names to INEC

Owo massacre: Amotekun arrests suspects in connection with church attack

Owo massacre: Amotekun arrests suspects in connection with church attack

Ekweremadu, wife detained in UK over ‘child organ harvesting plot’

Ekweremadu, wife detained in UK over ‘child organ harvesting plot’

Akwa Ibom gets new Commissioner of Police

Akwa Ibom gets new Commissioner of Police

2023: Ogba, factional PDP guber candidate in Ebonyi, confident on flying party’s flag

2023: Ogba, factional PDP guber candidate in Ebonyi, confident on flying party’s flag

Osun 2022: Governance not a dancing competition — Oyetola tells Adeleke

Osun 2022: Governance not a dancing competition — Oyetola tells Adeleke

Why Nigerians need to stop panic-buying petrol - IPMAN

Why Nigerians need to stop panic-buying petrol - IPMAN

Peter Obi explains why he visited Wike

Peter Obi explains why he visited Wike

Bala Mohammed meets Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt [Photos]

Bala Mohammed meets Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt [Photos]

Trending

Doctor assaults Nurse in Abuja, Nurses association demands justice

NANNM Conference Aubja

I’ve impregnated wife of my cousin who pays my fees – 21-year-old man cries

File photo: A sad young man

Chaos in Osun as hoodlums invade hospital to cart away corpse

Chaos in Osun as hoodlums invade hospital to cart away corpse

Pandemonium as motorists discover colleague’s corpse in Lagos park

Pandemonium as motorists discover colleague’s corpse in Lagos park