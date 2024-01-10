ADVERTISEMENT
Police remove DPO who detained lawyer seeking justice for his client

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner of Police ordered the immediate removal of the officer from the division.

Olumide Sonupe was hospitalised following illegal detention [Punch]
Olumide Sonupe was hospitalised following illegal detention [Punch]

The command's Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the removal in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Hundeyin, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Adegoke Fayoade, ordered the immediate removal of the officer from the division.

He said this followed the conclusion of investigations into the allegations made against the DPO, as published in the media on January 4.

He said that the DPO would be removed pending a review of his case by other supervisory authorities.

"The CP had earlier ordered a thorough investigation into the matter upon receipt of the publication. CP Fayoade has equally directed the OC Legal of the Command to initiate steps to reach out to the Nigerian Bar Association, Lagos State Branch to enable a round table discussion.

"The meeting is towards preventing a recurrence of the avoidable incident and enhancing better police-lawyers relationship," he said.

The spokesperson said that the command would continue to uphold the rule of law and sanction any officer found wanting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Lagos-based lawyer, Olumide Sonupe, was hospitalised after detention by the police.

Sonupe was seeking the bail of his client at the Moshalashi Police Station in the Alimosho area of the state on December 30, 2023.

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

