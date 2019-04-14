Ada died as a result of the shooting, while a young man who was with her, Emmanuel Akomafuwa was also injured by the policemen and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos.

While five policemen have been arrested in connection with the incident, Dania Ojo, who reportedly fled from the scene after the killing is still at large and has been declared wanted by the Lagos Police Command.

The policemen arrested have been identified as: Inspector Adamu Usman, Sergeant Adeyeye Adeoye, Sergeant Kashim Tijani, Sergeant Lucky Akigbe and, Sergeant Paul Adeoye.

According to reports, the policemen are officers from the Trinity Police Station in Ajegunle, Lagos.

Punch reports that Inspector Dania Ojo’s identity was unveiled via the RRS Twitter handle @rrslagos767, on Sunday, April 14, 2019.