The Oyo Police Command, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, paraded two robbery suspects, from whom the sum of N2 million was recovered from.

The suspects, according to Punch, were arrested in connection with a robbery in the Amama area of Ogbomoso, in the late hours of February 29.

Parading the robbery suspects before journalists, Oyo Commissioner of Police, Olushina Olukolu, identified the arrested suspects as -Ismaila Salami, 26, and Femi Ojelola.

According to Olukolu, the suspects were arrested in Ogbomoso after a gun duel with policemen.

The commissioner of police said they were apprehended following a distress call received by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Dugbe, Ibadan.

He said, “The hoodlums, having successfully gained access to the Omilana family, launched an attack on the household and dispossessed the owner of the house of his Toyota Camry car, phones and the sum of N2.1 million at gunpoint."

Olukolu added that the suspects engaged his men in a shootout and in the process, Salami and Ojelola were arrested, while a member of the gang, Olanrewaju Adeshina, sustained bullet wounds and was rushed to the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, where he later died.