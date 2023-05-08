The sports category has moved to a new website.

Police recover firearms, arrest 3 transformer vandals in Enugu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The feat was achieved by police operatives, with assistance from the Neighborhood Watch Group.

Police have recovered firearms and ammunition from fleeing armed robbery suspects and arrested three transformer vandals within Enugu metropolis.
This is contained in a statement by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Monday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that police operatives on Saturday at about 1:30 a.m., recovered a locally fabricated cut-to-size gun loaded with one live cartridge, abandoned by escaping armed robbery suspects at New Artisan, Enugu.

He said that the feat was achieved by police operatives, with assistance from the Neighborhood Watch Group, swiftly responding to credible information that the criminal elements were sighted in the area.

“In a different development, police operatives working with personnel of the Neighborhood Watch Group, on April 30 at about 4 a.m., arrested three male suspects while they were vandalising Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Transformer at Church Road Housing Estate, Abakpa-Nike, Enugu.

“The suspects, who specialise in vandalising Transformers and other public assets, confessed to the crime, while the tricycle they used for operation, rubber hand gloves, spanners, adjustable wrenches and other workshop tools, were recovered from them,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the cases are still undergoing further discreet investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Enugu and would be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

