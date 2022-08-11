RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police recover body of man who allegedly killed his wife for infidelity

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Niger has confirmed recovery of the bodies of two persons found dead in an apartment in SDP area in Suleja Local Government Area on August 8.

Man kills wife (KossyDerricEnt)
Man kills wife (KossyDerricEnt)

The Public Relations Officer of command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the tragic development in a statement issued in Minna on Thursday.

Read Also

Abiodun said that an incident of a suspected culpable homicide and suicide occurred on Aug. 8 at about 8:15 p.m.

He explained that an unusual noise of a man in distress was heard at the residence of one Mr Adeniyi Dennis located at SDP area in Suleja.

He said that police operatives attached to ‘A’ Division Suleja were immediately mobilised to the scene and the door was forcefully opened.

Unfortunately, a lifeless body of one Gloria Chidinma was discovered on the bed tied with a rope around her neck and her husband, Adeniyi Dennis, was also found lying down unconscious suspected to have taken poisonous substance.

The duo were rushed to General Hospital Suleja where the wife was confirmed dead while the husband later gave up the ghost on Aug. 9 at about 4: 45 p.m.

The spokesman said that a skipping rope and a cup containing suspected poisonous substance were recovered from the scene.

“We have since evacuated the bodies to General Hospital Suleja mortuary for autopsy.

“However, the unfortunate incident is under investigation while we await medical examination result,” the police said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We have secured 1000 convictions on terrorism — Malami

We have secured 1000 convictions on terrorism — Malami

Falana demands law to force public officials to use govt-owned hospitals

Falana demands law to force public officials to use govt-owned hospitals

NLNG denies involvement in illegal gas exportation

NLNG denies involvement in illegal gas exportation

How late Austrian priestess, Wenger, preserved Osun-Osogbo groove

How late Austrian priestess, Wenger, preserved Osun-Osogbo groove

We got N268m - Anambra Govt clears the air on 13% oil derivation share

We got N268m - Anambra Govt clears the air on 13% oil derivation share

Igbo group in Lagos APC begs Tinubu to wade into party's issues

Igbo group in Lagos APC begs Tinubu to wade into party's issues

Customs collect N99.7m in Katsina, seize smuggled items worth N73.6m

Customs collect N99.7m in Katsina, seize smuggled items worth N73.6m

Why we can't wipe out kidnappers of train passengers - Buhari

Why we can't wipe out kidnappers of train passengers - Buhari

Cancer: Surgeons remove breast to save women's lives - Expert

Cancer: Surgeons remove breast to save women's lives - Expert

Trending

Policemen arrested

Policemen caught on camera searching people’s phones arrested

Court sentences Uduak Akpan to death by hanging for killing Iniubong Umoren. (Legit)

Iniubong Umoren: Court sentences Uduak Akpan to death by hanging

Commuters on Lagos-Ibadan expressway flee as gunmen rob

Commuters on Lagos-Ibadan expressway flee as gunmen rob

File photo: Pregnant woman

Man beats pregnant wife to death for not cooking dinner before going to church