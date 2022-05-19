Police recover 41 rifles, other weapons from arrested 29 deadly kidnappers

The Force Intelligence Bureau Special Tactical Squad (FIB-STS) operatives made the arrest in a coordinated operation on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba.

A statement in which the arrest of the kidnappers was disclosed, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP had ordered the clampdown on perpetrators of crimes.

Baba, according to Adejobi, also necessitated the cutting off of their supply of arms, which he noted put Nigerians at serious risk.

Amongst the arrested suspects, Adejobi said was a five-man trans border syndicate that specialises in kidnapping operations between Adamawa State in Nigeria, and Burha, Fituha, and Kesu in Cameroon.

The police spokesperson identified members of the gang as Abubakar Mohammed, 28; Shehu Mohammed,38; Abdullahi Ali, 30; Abubakar Ali, 18 and Hussaini Sule, 18, all males from Mubi, Adamawa State.

The statement read, “They confessed to the kidnap and multiple rape of a newly wedded woman at Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno state whom they released upon receipt of a million Naira ransom. They were apprehended by operatives of the FIB-STS after collecting a ransom sum of N2 million for one Alhaji Moni of Buladega Village on the 11th of May, 2022.

“Operatives of the FIB-STS equally apprehended the duo of Umar Muhammed aged 40 years old from Mitchika in Adamawa State, and Musa Buba aged 29 years old from Hong in Adamawa State, who are famous for their kidnapping activities.

“They were arrested at the market, upon credible intelligence that they would be there to buy food items for their kidnap victims. They confessed to many heinous crimes including the killing and beheading of one Alhaji Mai Gome, even after ransom payment had been made.”