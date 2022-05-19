RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police recover 41 rifles, other weapons from arrested 29 deadly kidnappers

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

Having arrested 29 kidnappers for terrorizing the northern parts of Nigeria, 41 Am-47 rifles have been recovered from the suspects, and dozens of other dangerous weapons.

Police recover 41 rifles, other weapons from arrested 29 deadly kidnappers
Police recover 41 rifles, other weapons from arrested 29 deadly kidnappers

No less than 29 deadly kidnappers have been arrested in the northern parts of Nigeria.

Recommended articles

The Force Intelligence Bureau Special Tactical Squad (FIB-STS) operatives made the arrest in a coordinated operation on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba.

A statement in which the arrest of the kidnappers was disclosed, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP had ordered the clampdown on perpetrators of crimes.

Baba, according to Adejobi, also necessitated the cutting off of their supply of arms, which he noted put Nigerians at serious risk.

Amongst the arrested suspects, Adejobi said was a five-man trans border syndicate that specialises in kidnapping operations between Adamawa State in Nigeria, and Burha, Fituha, and Kesu in Cameroon.

The police spokesperson identified members of the gang as Abubakar Mohammed, 28; Shehu Mohammed,38; Abdullahi Ali, 30; Abubakar Ali, 18 and Hussaini Sule, 18, all males from Mubi, Adamawa State.

The statement read, “They confessed to the kidnap and multiple rape of a newly wedded woman at Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno state whom they released upon receipt of a million Naira ransom. They were apprehended by operatives of the FIB-STS after collecting a ransom sum of N2 million for one Alhaji Moni of Buladega Village on the 11th of May, 2022.

“Operatives of the FIB-STS equally apprehended the duo of Umar Muhammed aged 40 years old from Mitchika in Adamawa State, and Musa Buba aged 29 years old from Hong in Adamawa State, who are famous for their kidnapping activities.

“They were arrested at the market, upon credible intelligence that they would be there to buy food items for their kidnap victims. They confessed to many heinous crimes including the killing and beheading of one Alhaji Mai Gome, even after ransom payment had been made.”

Commending the FIB-STS operatives for the successes recorded, the IGP promised to smoke out all the criminal elements across the country.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Makinde presents 7 brand new vehicles to High Court judges

Makinde presents 7 brand new vehicles to High Court judges

Electoral Act Amendment: Supreme Court joins Rivers in suit

Electoral Act Amendment: Supreme Court joins Rivers in suit

Money will not determine who picks APC tickets – Sen. Adeola

Money will not determine who picks APC tickets – Sen. Adeola

Hoodlums invade venue of SDP NEC meeting in Abuja

Hoodlums invade venue of SDP NEC meeting in Abuja

Court affirms Adeleke as PDP candidate for Osun governorship poll

Court affirms Adeleke as PDP candidate for Osun governorship poll

FAAC meeting postponed amid accountant-general’s ‘N80bn fraud probe’

FAAC meeting postponed amid accountant-general’s ‘N80bn fraud probe’

2023: APC denies zoning presidential ticket to Northeast

2023: APC denies zoning presidential ticket to Northeast

After joining NNPP, Shekarau narrates how Ganduje maginalised him in APC

After joining NNPP, Shekarau narrates how Ganduje maginalised him in APC

2023 : Don’t mortgage your children’s future, Tambuwal tells Lagos PDP delegates

2023 : Don’t mortgage your children’s future, Tambuwal tells Lagos PDP delegates

Trending

Couple sues son for not giving them grandchild after spending on his wedding

Couple sues son for not giving them grandchild

Beer Barn says deployed policemen couldn’t save David Imoh from mob

Beer Barn says deployed policemen couldn’t save David Imoh from mob

Lagos hotel gateman killed as armed robbers attacked lodgers

Lagos hotel gateman killed as armed robbers attacked lodgers

Suspects confess to killing NYSC member to initiate relationship breakup

Suspects confess to killing NYSC member