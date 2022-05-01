Police recover 3 pistols from Lagos traffic gridlocks robber

He tweeted that the suspect, who fled when his accomplices were arrested on April 5, has been apprehended.

“The suspect and his group, members of `Aro-Baga’ cult group rob people of their valuables in traffic gridlocks.

“Following relentless follow-up investigation, Igwe, leader of the gang, previously at large, has been arrested,’’ Hundeyin tweeted.

Hundeyin had issued a statement on April 7 indicating that Igwe escaped while three of his accomplices were arrested.

He stated then that Igwe’s accomplices were arrested following a tip-off from Lagosians to officers on routine patrol in Ladipo and Oshodi areas.

He twitted on Saturday that Igwe, the fleeing gang leader was eventually nabbed and three locally-made pistols were recovered from him.