RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police recover 3 pistols from Lagos traffic gridlocks robber

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Lagos have arrested a 28-year-old traffic gridlock robber, Emeka Igwe, also known as Odogwu. The police recovered three pistols from him.

The suspect with the exhibits. [Twitter:LagosPolice]
The suspect with the exhibits. [Twitter:LagosPolice]

Police spokesman in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on the police twitter handled on Saturday.

Recommended articles

He tweeted that the suspect, who fled when his accomplices were arrested on April 5, has been apprehended.

“The suspect and his group, members of `Aro-Baga’ cult group rob people of their valuables in traffic gridlocks.

“Following relentless follow-up investigation, Igwe, leader of the gang, previously at large, has been arrested,’’ Hundeyin tweeted.

Hundeyin had issued a statement on April 7 indicating that Igwe escaped while three of his accomplices were arrested.

He stated then that Igwe’s accomplices were arrested following a tip-off from Lagosians to officers on routine patrol in Ladipo and Oshodi areas.

He twitted on Saturday that Igwe, the fleeing gang leader was eventually nabbed and three locally-made pistols were recovered from him.

Hundeyin added that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi, had directed that the suspect and exhibits be transferred to a Special Squad for further investigation and prosecution.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC declares 4 Rivers govt officials wanted over alleged N117bn fraud

EFCC declares 4 Rivers govt officials wanted over alleged N117bn fraud

Nigeria signs agreement with Cuba on vaccine production

Nigeria signs agreement with Cuba on vaccine production

Fayemi visits Soludo, welcomes him to NGF

Fayemi visits Soludo, welcomes him to NGF

2023: Sowore begs Nigerians to vote for African Action Congress

2023: Sowore begs Nigerians to vote for African Action Congress

Eid-el-Fitr: Sultan declares Monday as Sallah in Nigeria

Eid-el-Fitr: Sultan declares Monday as Sallah in Nigeria

We shall also sign Makinde, Oyo APC Chairman says as he welcomes defectors

We shall also sign Makinde, Oyo APC Chairman says as he welcomes defectors

MNJTF kills 22 ISWAP terrorists, recovered arms in Lake Chad

MNJTF kills 22 ISWAP terrorists, recovered arms in Lake Chad

New Alaafin will emerge soon, says Oyo Govt

New Alaafin will emerge soon, says Oyo Govt

Workers’ Day: Only collective effort can produce better Nigeria - Tinubu

Workers’ Day: Only collective effort can produce better Nigeria - Tinubu

Trending

Nollywood actress, Chinedu Bernard dies while doing church chore

Late Nollywood actress, Chinedu Bernard. [Vanguard]

I feed Indian hemp seeds to my chickens, wanted drug suspect says

I feed Indian hemp seeds to my chickens, wanted drug suspect says.

Sleeping with animal in Nigeria can land you in prison for 14 years - Lawyer

Sleeping with animal in Nigeria can land you in prison for 14 years - Lawyer. [gmcshahdol]

Residents put 2 thieves inside drum, make them sing praises to God (video)

Alleged thieves