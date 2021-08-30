Police recover 2 AK-47 rifles, others in Delta

The acting spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement he made available to newsmen on Monday in Warri.

Edafe said that a sum of N200,000 was also recovered from the suspected criminals.

He explained that the Divisional Patrol team from Otu-Jeremi Police station received a call on Saturday that four suspected armed robbers who had earlier snatched two vehicles had abandoned them at Otokutu community.

"On August 28, 2021, at about 1730hrs, the Divisional patrol team from Otu-Jeremi police station in Ughelli South Local Government Area on the Egbo/Otokutu Road received information that four suspected armed robbers who had earlier snatched two vehicles, a Toyota Camry, with Registration Number: RSH 291 AW and a Lexus 350 jeep with Registration Number: WWR 737 KL, had abandoned the vehicles due to suspected mechanical faults and were escaping in a tricycle.

"The team swung into action and chased the hoodlums but the gang on sighting the police team opened fire on operatives.

"In the ensuing gun duel, the hoodlums were forced to abandon the tricycle. Two of them ran into the bush while two others were fatally wounded and found in the tricycle.

"One AK-47 rifle with an invisible breech number, an empty magazine, a sum of N200,000 and gold jewelries were recovered.

"The suspects who sustained gunshot injuries were rushed to the hospital where they gave up the ghost while receiving treatment," he said.

Edafe said that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Otu-jeremi Division, led a combined team of police/vigilante to further comb the bush for the possible arrest of the other fleeing members of the gang.