The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Usman Nagogo made this disclosure at a news conference held at the Command Headquarters in Gusau on Friday.

The commissioner said even though the weapons consisted of locally made Dane guns, “they are of different calibre and are much of the imitation of AK 47, RPG, LMC and other sophisticated weapons that are of mass destruction.

“The number of the guns surrendered is also just the beginning of what to expect as the disarmament process progresses,” he explained.

Similarly, the CP said, the command had received a total of 49 sophisticated weapons mostly AK 47s from repentant bandits, who has terrorised the state for about a decade.

The police boss said some of the militia group members renounced their criminal ways following peace and reconciliation initiatives set up by Gov. Bello Matawalle about four months ago.

He said the weapons, which were surrendered between July 25 and September 5, followed the support given to the security agencies, especially the police in the state.