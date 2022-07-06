Police re-arrest man for r*pe after escaping from custody

Lado, on Friday, June 3, 2022, escaped from Katsina State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), while the police were recording his statement.

But the police re-arrested Lado and dragged him to court, where he was remanded at a Katsina Correctional Centre.

Fadile Dikko, the Senior Magistrate, who ordered Lado’s remand, maintained that the suspect would be at the correctional center till Thursday, July 28, 2022, when his case would be brought up for mention.

During Lado’s arraignment before Dikko, police prosecutor, Inspector Lawal Bello revealed that the suspect allegedly ambushed the minor along a bush path and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

The police prosecutor said consequently, two charges were slammed against Lado for his crime.

According to Bello, the two charges were rape, which he said, was “contrary to section 254, Katsina State penal code law, 2021; and escape from lawful custody contrary to section 46, Katsina State penal code law, 2021.”

In a related development, the police arrested three suspected members of the dreaded “Eiye Confraternity.”

In a statement in which the arrest of the suspected cultists was disclosed, the police said they forcefully initiated a young girl into their cult after gang-raping her.

The suspects were identified as -Daniel Njoku (a.k.a Agege), Damilare Ogundiran and Adebayo Olamilekan.