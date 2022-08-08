RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police re-arrest Jos prison escapee, 25 other suspects

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Plateau has re-arrested one Mohammed Ibrahim, one of the inmates that escaped from the Jos custodial centre.

Nigerian police
Nigerian police

Mr Bartholomew Onyeka announced this when he presented him and other suspects to the media on Monday in Jos.

Recommended articles

Onyeka said that Ibrahim, 39, who was re-arrested by the operatives of its anti-kidnapping unit is among those who escaped during the November 2021 jail break in Jos

The commissioner said that the suspect was re-arrested at Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State in April

“In a bid to arrest all escapees of the recent Jos jail break that occurred in November last year, our operatives intensified efforts and re-arrested Mohammed Ibrahim.

“Ibrahim escaped from lawful custody of the Jos correctional centre and among the master minds of the attack on the facility.

“He has been in prison awaiting trial for alleged case of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping before he escaped,” Onyeka said.

The commissioner said that the suspect would be handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) for further action.

Onyeka said that other suspects paraded were arrested for crimes such as kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearms, among others.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court when investigation is concluded.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

El-Rufai and Atiku's spokesman in a mild political tweet-fight

El-Rufai and Atiku's spokesman in a mild political tweet-fight

Certificate Forgery Suit: APC to be served as Bola Tinubu remains unreachable

Certificate Forgery Suit: APC to be served as Bola Tinubu remains unreachable

Court to hear ‘certificate forgery’ suit against Tinubu next month

Court to hear ‘certificate forgery’ suit against Tinubu next month

Aisha Yesufu attacks Shettima over Boko Haram insurgency

Aisha Yesufu attacks Shettima over Boko Haram insurgency

Army Division begins Inter-Brigade competition for battle readiness

Army Division begins Inter-Brigade competition for battle readiness

NCDC confirms 157 monkeypox cases in 26 states with 4 deaths

NCDC confirms 157 monkeypox cases in 26 states with 4 deaths

Buhari’s nephew says he left APC because his rival abused his father

Buhari’s nephew says he left APC because his rival abused his father

No plans to return some schools to original owners, says Oyo State Govt

No plans to return some schools to original owners, says Oyo State Govt

Solar Cells, game changer for nation’s alternative power sources – Buhari

Solar Cells, game changer for nation’s alternative power sources – Buhari

Trending

File photo

I’m still paying the loan I took to marry my wife but she wants divorce -Man cries

Court sentences Uduak Akpan to death by hanging for killing Iniubong Umoren. (Legit)

Iniubong Umoren: Court sentences Uduak Akpan to death by hanging

Unknown gunmen in face mask - Illustration purpose

Gunmen kill hotelier, LAUTECH student, motorcyclist after N5m ransom payment

BANDITS (PMNews)

Bandits kidnap woman on sickbed when they couldn’t find her husband