RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police re-arrest jailbreaker in Ondo State

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police command in Ondo State has re-arrested one Ikuemelo Tosin, (a.k.a 4G network) a convict, who escaped during the jailbreak in Owo Correctional Centre in March.

Nigeria Police badge
Nigeria Police badge

The command spokesperson, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Akure, recalled that the convict was arrested and arraigned in court for alleged cultism and murder, and was remanded at Owo Correctional Centre.

Recommended articles

He, however, escaped from custody in March during a jail break.

“Today, 4th of July, 2022 at about 0700hrs, information was received by men of Igbokoda Division in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo.

“That one Ikuemelo Tosin ‘m’, AKA 4G network, a convict, who escaped during Owo Correctional jail break, was in town.

“Immediately, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the division and his men went after him and was re-arrested in a soak away,” she said.

Odunlami, therefore said that Tosin would be charged to court immediately.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mixed reactions as Femi Otedola endorses Tinubu

Mixed reactions as Femi Otedola endorses Tinubu

V-C urges FG to take steps to end ASUU strike

V-C urges FG to take steps to end ASUU strike

NYSC D-G warns youth corps members against local politics

NYSC D-G warns youth corps members against local politics

1 million Nigerians to be recruited for 2023 census

1 million Nigerians to be recruited for 2023 census

Insecurity: FG seeks further cooperation of states on ranching

Insecurity: FG seeks further cooperation of states on ranching

It is time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain

It is time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain

2023: Sani picks El-Rufai’s deputy, Balarabe, as running mate

2023: Sani picks El-Rufai’s deputy, Balarabe, as running mate

Lagos residents consume N4.5bn food daily – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos residents consume N4.5bn food daily – Sanwo-Olu

Fayemi swears in Agbede as new Head of Service

Fayemi swears in Agbede as new Head of Service

Trending

"I’m lonely" – Physically challenged 56-year-old virgin regrets rejecting men (video)

Alvera Uwitonze

Burning woman grabs husband as he sets her ablaze over divorce

Burning woman

Woman and 6-year-old daughter gang-raped in moving car after accepting lift

Stock photo: Rape

Police arrest gateman after impregnating boss’ 15-year-old daughter

police arrest gateman