Police promise justice for lady gang-r*ped to death in Ebonyi hotel

Odah disclosed that an investigation into the matter has commenced already, vowing that Justice would prevail.

According to the police spokesperson, efforts are on top gear to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators accordingly to serve as a deterrent to possible offenders.

“A Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the state, reported that the incident happened while on a routine check on the hotel. A room not accounted for was discovered.

“So the DPO decided to enquire from the receptionist, who told him that the guests in the room were unknown to him.

“Efforts to open the room proved abortive until he requested for the spare key to open the door, only to discover a lifeless body of the lady, naked and her legs, hands with mouth tied to the bed in the room,” she added.

Describing the incident as unfortunate and offence against humanity, Odah disclosed that the body of the rape victim had been deposited in a morgue.