Police probe killing of zoo keeper by lion in Ogun

The incident occurred when Daule, 35, allegedly failed to secure the locks and barricades of the lion's enclosure before approaching the cage to feed the animal. As a result of this negligence, the lion escaped and attacked him, causing severe injuries.

According to Ogun Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, “The Chief Security Officer of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library informed the Divisional Police Officer that a 35-year-old man named Babaji Daule from Bauchi State, who was a trained handler of a male lion at the Zoological Garden in OOPL, Abeokuta, tragically lost his life.”

“It was discovered that the lion handler carelessly neglected to secure the locks and barricade the lion’s enclosure before approaching the cage to feed the animal. This negligence allowed the lion to escape and attack the handler, resulting in fatal injuries to his neck and eventual death,” she added.

Odutola further noted that the victim's remains were taken to the State Hospital morgue, while the lion was put down to prevent further harm. In a follow-up statement, Odutola confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, saying, “An investigation has commenced into the incident. The public will be informed of further findings.”

The management of the park also released a statement indicating that they are conducting their inquiry into the matter. They explained that the incident happened when some guests arrived after the park’s closing time and that the zookeeper had agreed to demonstrate the feeding routine of the lion.

“The zookeeper, feeling comfortable with the animal, left the safety gate open and proceeded to feed the lion. He was attacked and killed on the spot. To prevent further mutilation of the body, the animal was put down immediately by the personnel of the park. It is important to state that this activity fell completely outside the standard feeding routine of the park. Investigations have begun, and the matter has since been reported to the police for their investigation,” the statement concluded.