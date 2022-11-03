Police probe DCO for assaulting female colleague who rejected his advances

Faleye quizzed Ajayi, who was accused of torturing a woman inspector, Bamidele Olorunsogo.

In a video that went viral on social media on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Olorunsogo could be seen displaying the injuries she sustained on her chest and hands, as she revealed that Ajayi tortured her because she turned down his sexual advances.

“He now started beating me to the extent that he naked me. Look at all my hands and my chest, everywhere injured. He asked me out, that I should befriend him. I said I’m a married woman and that I cannot befriend him. He started blackmailing me,” she stated.

According to the female cop, other police officers watched on as the DCO also picked up a gun and threatened to shoot her.

“They tried to send me out of the office but I said no, if he wants to kill me, he should kill me,” the assault victim stated.

Reacting to the assault incident, Osun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yemisi Opalola said Faleye had as well directed the Ikire Area Commander to take over the case and report back to him, adding that the investigation would be concluded within two days.

The PPRO said, “immediately we heard about it, the CP told the Divisional Police Officer to bring them and he personally interviewed them and told the Ikire Area Commander to take over further investigation.”