Police parades suspect for attempting to assassinate Apostle Suleman

Damilare Famuyiwa

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi said operatives of the Intelligence Rapid Team (IRT) arrested the assassin following an intensive investigation.

Apostle Suleman and Assassin
Apostle Suleman and Assassin

Isah, who was arrested in connection with the October 2022 attack on the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, was paraded alongside 19 other suspects that were nabbed for various offences, including conspiracy, attempted murder, murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of illicit drugs among others.

It would be recalled that gunmen attacked the convoy of the cleric along the Benin-Auchi Road in Edo State and killed six persons, including three policemen.

Speaking to journalists after being paraded before them, Isah admitted that the attack on the cleric was meant to assassinate him.

Isah revealed that he and his gang members trailed the pastor to the point where he was attacked with five AK 47 riffles.

He said, “The attack on him (Suleman) was to assassinate him. I was not part of the discussion; Ilayasu and Labisca were the ones involved in the discussion.

“We attacked him with five AK 47 rifles. Labisca trailed him from where he was coming from to the point where we attacked him.”

Corroborating Isah’s claim, Adejobi said five AK 47 riffles, two K2 rifles and 180 live ammunition were recovered from the suspect.

“Following an intensive investigation into the fatal attack on the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleman along Benin-Auchi Road wherein six people, including three police personnel, were gruesomely murdered, operatives of FIB-IRT on the trail of the assailants apprehended one Yusuf Isah, a native of Okene, Kogi State and a plumber, at Agbaraoluwa Phase 2 Ijoka, Akure, Ondo State and recovered five AK 47 rifles, two K2 assault rifles, 180 live ammunition and four suspected IEDs found in his apartment,” Adejobi added.

The FPRO further revealed that some of the rifles found with the suspect were snatched from the three policemen killed during the attack.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

