The Abia Police Command on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, paraded no fewer than 20 persons suspected to be behind several violent crimes in the state.

Among the paraded suspects is a robbery syndicate who allegedly killed a couple in front of their children.

The robbery gang members identified as -Kingsley Emezue, Enyinna Asiegbu, and Promise Sunday Obilor, reportedly committed the crime over the weekend.

The Nation reports that the armed robbers allegedly killed Mr. and Mrs. Darlington Uzonwa, at World Bank Housing Estate.

Abia Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon says the suspects will be prosecuted. [PM News]

The couple who hailed from Ebonyi, was said to have been killed when the robbers suspected that the couple knew one of them.

Items recovered from the robbery syndicate include -two Pump Action guns, two locally made short guns, three live cartridges and one expended cartridge, including a sienna SUV with registration Number Abuja RBC 477 RL.

An infinix mobile phone belonging to a victim was also recovered from the robbers.

Ene Okon, the state Commissioner of Police, said the suspects were connected to a dreaded robbery gang, whose leader, identified as Grave, was killed last year (2019) by the police after a failed robbery operation.

According to Okon, the suspects who initially relocated after their gang leader was killed, returned to Umuahia after they thought the manhunt for them has been called off.

“The gang seemed to have gone on holidays to enjoy their loot and resurfaced around January 10, 2020, in what seems like recouping of expenses made during the Yuletide," Okon was quoted as saying.

Okon added that the suspects will soon be charged to court for prosecution, as soon as investigation is concluded.