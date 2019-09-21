A 25-yr-old man, Sanusi Usman has been paraded by the police in Gombe state for defiling his neighbour’s 14-year-old daughter.

While parading Sanusi on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the state Anti-Robbery Squad, Gombe, SP Mary Malum, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer said that the suspect confessed to the crime, Punch reports.

Explaining how the incident happened, the PPRO said the victim was going to grind maize when Usman intercepted her.

She added that a plastic bucket containing the maize was recovered from the suspect’s apartment.

“The police from the Pantami division arrested the suspect over the rape of the girl. They both reside in Jekadafari quarters, Gombe. The suspect lured her into his flat, held her hostage overnight and sexually assaulted her. Investigation is ongoing and the will be charged,” she said.

According to Malum, the command would continue to partner the members of the public in fighting crimes in the state.