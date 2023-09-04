ADVERTISEMENT
Police operatives rescue 3 victims from kidnappers in Kaduna

The kidnapping was suspected to have been masterminded by the loyalist of the notorious bandit.

Police operatives rescue 3 victims from kidnappers in Kaduna (Information Nigeria)

The command’s Deputy Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the situation in a statement issued in Kaduna. Mansir said Police operatives carried out the operation on Saturday.

According to him, the success was achieved from aggressive patrol along Galadimawa of Giwa LGA while working on credible information.

“The Divisional Police Officer in Kidandan and local vigilante groups moved in to the forest, which forced the kidnappers to abandon the victims and escaped into the bush.”

He explained that the kidnapping was suspected to have been masterminded by the loyalist of the notorious bandit, late Isah Danwasa, a native of Zaria. He added that the rescued victims were all from kurega Wusasa , and had been reunited with their families.

Mansir said the Commissioner of Police Kaduna state, Mr Musa Garba, appealed to the general public to always be at alert to their responsibilities of giving credible information to the police, because security was everyone’s concern.

He also said the command was proactive and working tirelessly at all the times to protect the lives and property of the residents of Kaduna State.

