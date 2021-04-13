The Lagos State Police Command has arrested five men for stealing items from the China Construction Engineering Company (CCEC).

The command said in a statement on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 that officers intercepted the men between Volks Bus Stop and Iyana Iba at 3 am on Sunday, April 11.

The suspects were caught with some pieces of 25mm iron rods, one nozzle, one gas cylinder and a Ford Bus.

They allegedly offered a bribe of N500,000 to the arresting officers who rejected their offer, according to command spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi.

The suspects were identified as Lawal Saheed, Taofeek Adenigba, Ope Olowolayemo, Azeez Jamie, and Omotayo Adewale.

"The management of CCEC has been contacted by the police and identified the stolen items to be their property," Adejobi said.

Police officers also on Monday, April 12 arrested two suspects carrying out robbery operations using a toy gun.

Awosika Kehinde, and Olatilewa Ayomide were arrested at Sabo Area of Ikorodu and have reportedly given useful information to the police.

"Items recovered form them include one dummy beretta pistol and some assorted charms," the Police statement noted.

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered that the suspects be thoroughly investigated and charged to court as soon as possible.