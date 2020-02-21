According to Tuko.co.ke, the bizarre incident happened near Kathegeri shopping centre on the Nairobi-Meru highway.

The daredevil man reportedly emerged from the bushes, grabbed the officers’ heap of cash before disappearing up a steep slope adjacent to the road.

Police officers rain curses on a smart thief who snatched their bribe cash and fled into the bush

Nairobi News reported an eye witness as saying there were two officers of the opposite gender on the spot when the “robbery” happened in broad daylight.

“There are these steep roads that connect to the road, and the spot where the officers were based is shaped like a wedge. That is the road the young man used to escape. On realising he could not catch the young man, the officer shouted at him many times. But there is little he could do as the man vanished into the bushes,” the witness said.

The witness said a male officer attempted in vain to get hold of the thief but it seems he had mustered the area's terrain well. The officers were only armed with batons and were left with nothing to do other than hurling curses, Tuko.co.ke reports.

Before the loss of their bribe cash, the officers had reportedly stopped at least four vehicles for inspection.

It took the daredevil thief just about "five-seconds" to execute his craft to the delight of onlookers who detest the notoriety of police officers in taking bribes and hiding them in the bush to avoid facing the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The officers were gathering the cash at a central point for sharing at the end of the day’s operation when the thief outsmarted them.