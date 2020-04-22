Some five South African police officers have been arrested after they were spotted buying alcohol while in their uniforms.

An official statement released on Monday, April 20, the SAPS confirmed that five police officers working at the Namahadi Police Station in Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State Province were arrested for disregarding the alcohol ban during the lockdown.

According to the statement, the five officers, including a police reservist, were allegedly part of a group drinking booze at a tavern on Saturday, 18 April.

Photos of the members’ arrest had gone viral on social media and the

The South African Police Service management reportedly condemned the conduct of the officers, adding that their arrest was necessary to help repair the image of the service.

The 44-year-old owner of the tavern was also taken into custody for disobeying the regulations on the prohibition of the sale of liquor.

“All liquor was seized and the tavern shut down. The police officials will be charged with Defeating the Ends of Justice and failing to enforce and adhere to the National Disaster Management Regulations,” an excerpt of the police statement reads.

Photos of the errant officers lying on a bare floor while in handcuff went viral as soon as they hit social media, receiving a lot of reactions from users.