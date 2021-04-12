A police officer who shot his former girlfriend last year has been charged to court for attempted murder.

Sergeant Eze Aiwansoba shot Joy Eze at Salvation Bus Stop, Opebi, Ikeja area of Lagos after an argument between the duo on October 8, 2020.

The officer disappeared after the incident until he was arrested weeks later when his brother, a police inspector, handed him over to the Lagos State Police Command.

The command announced on Monday, April 12, 2021 that Aiwansoba was dismissed from the Force after facing an orderly room trial which found him guilty on February 2.

The state's Directorate of Public Prosecution also recommended that the suspect should be charged to court for attempted murder.

The command said the former officer was arraigned before the Magistrate Court, Yaba on February 9, and the case is still on.

"The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has therefore assured the general public that no erring police personnel would go unpunished as the command will not condone any act of criminality and unprofessionalism in all areas," the statement read.

Aiwansoba's case attracted immediate public interest last year because it happened while the historic nationwide protests against years of police brutality was gathering pace.

The former sergeant allegedly shot his victim because she ended their nearly two-year relationship.

Eze survived the shooting and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention after the bullet shattered her mouth.