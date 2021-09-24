Police officer who killed 18-year-old girl in Lagos has been sacked

The deceased and her sister were running to their home during a police raid of the neighborhood, when a bullet from Philipp's gun struck her thighs.

She was rushed to a couple of hospitals but never made it alive eventually.

“This is to inform the general public that Sgt Samuel Philipps who was tried for the shooting incident of 10th September, 2021 that led to the death of Monsurat Ojuade has been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force,” a statement from Adekunle Ajisebutu, Lagos police spokesperson, reads.

Ajisebutu adds that "he was dismissed after the conclusion of his orderly room trial. The suspect will be charged to court today for murder.

“Recall that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had promised that the matter would be properly investigated and that justice would be served. This action is, therefore, done in fulfillment of that promise.

“The commissioner of police further sympathises with the bereaved family, and reiterates his earlier promise that justice would be done in this case.”