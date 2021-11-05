RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police officer stabs colleague to death in Bayelsa

The victim, Sgt. Sapele Eyeridideke (Guardian)
The Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, Mr Ben Okolo, on Friday in Yenagoa confirmed the stabbing to death of a police officer by his colleague.

Okolo said he had ordered the detention of the suspect and an investigation of the incident.

The confirmation of the stabbing and the order for investigation are contained in a statement issued by police spokesman in the state, Mr Asinmi Butswat.

The off-duty police officer, Sgt. Governor Akpoboloukeme, stabbed his colleague, Sgt. Sapele Eyeridideke to death over a minor misunderstanding.

Butswat stated that the incident occurred on Nov. 4, 2021 at Edepie, Yenagoa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the suspect immediately fled the scene and attempted to flee to a neighbouring state when he was arrested on the East/West Road.

An eyewitness said the two policemen, who are cousins, attended a marriage ceremony at a popular hotel in Yenagoa where the deceased made a joke as they sat on a table.

The suspect didn’t feel happy about the joke and reacted in a violent manner.

The cousins were almost engaged in fisticuffs, when friends stepped in and settled the duo.

The two cousins left the venue with the belief that they were going to their separate homes.

Rather than go home, Akpobolokeme trailed Eyeridideke to a secluded place and stabbed him with a dagger on the left part of his rib cage killing him instantly.

The corpse has been deposited at a mortuary, the eyewitness said.

