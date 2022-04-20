RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police officer slumps, dies on duty in Bayelsa

The Police Command in Bayelsa has been thrown into mourning, following the sudden death of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Asufi.

Sources at the police headquarters in Yenagoa said that Asufi, who is in charge of administration, slumped and died at his duty post on Tuesday afternoon.

Spokesman of the command, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the demise of the senior police officer, said it was a sad day for the command.

The deceased, who hailed from Ekwani community in Delta, was described as an amiable and easy-going officer who related well with the rank and file.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited the police headquarters, reports that the mood was pensive, as the personnel were seen in groups expressing shock at the incident.

“This life is full of mysteries. The death of the officer is incredible. Many of us saw him coming to the headquarters, smiling and exchanging pleasantries with everyone. He was a unifying factor between the rank and file.

“Oga Asufi was an exemplary officer who did not spare any effort at putting smiles on the faces of all who came across him. He was very charismatic and forthright; he was an exemplary Christian whose faith reflected in his conduct.

“We were shocked when an alarm was raised that he had slumped and was dying. He was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre where he was confirmed dead,” an officer said, amidst tears.

NAN further learnt that Gov Douye Diri was among the early callers at the police headquarters to condole with the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ben Okoro, over the incident.

Asufi, who, until his demise, was a student of Nigerian Law School in Yenagoa, had also served as Chief Security Officer at the Bayelsa Government House and Commander of the State Security Outfit, Operation Door Akpor.

