Police officer narrates how defendant sent naked pictures to his 16-year-old niece

An Investigating Police Officer (IPO), DSP, Offiong Nsa, told an FCT High Court, Kubwa that Yusuf Yahaya sent naked pictures and pornographic videos to his 16-year-old niece.

The police charged Yahaya with a nine-counts bordering on rape.

Nsa of Force Headquarters, Abuja, made the allegation while being led in a trial within trial by the Prosecution Counsel, Rimamsomte Ezekiel.

The prosecution counsel referred to July 13, when the defence counsel, Jacob Agada objected to tendering the defendant’s statement which was obtained on Aug.7, 2020 saying it was not voluntarily made.

He asked Nsa to tell the court the circumstances regarding the defendant’s statement.

Nsa said the statement was obtained from the defendant by the team of investigators after statement of the defendant’s niece, was obtained.

“Revelations were made which made the team obtain additional statement from the defendant.

“The defendant’s niece in her statement revealed that the defendant sent naked pictures of himself, pornographic videos and text messages to her and asked her to send her own naked pictures.

“The defendant is educated and wrote his own statement with his hands after the statement of his niece was read to him.

”He wrote it in an open investigation hall where his niece, his second wife, Fatima Aliyu was present, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ibrahim yidi, myself, Insp Emmanuel Ogbadu and Sgt Aminu Adams were present.

”There was no circumstance that the defendant was forced to make his statement, it was written and signed by him,” the witness said.

The defence counsel, Jacob Agada asked the witness if the defendant’s lawyer was present when his statement was taken and if there were cameras.

In response, Nsa said that the case was during the peak of Covid19 and the defendant’s lawyers were asked not to congest the hall while his statement was taken.

She added that there were no cameras.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya however adjourned the matter until Oct.13 for continuation of hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the defendant’s wife had alleged that her husband sleeps with his 16-year-old niece and sexually abuses his eight and six-year- old daughters.

