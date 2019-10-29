A police officer attached to the Highway Patrol Team of the Lagos Police Command, on Sunday, October 27, 2019, shot his wife to death in the course of an argument that ensued between them.

The policeman whose identity is yet to be disclosed, was said to have also killed himself after murdering his wife at the Prisons Barracks on Awolowo Road in the Ikoyi area of the state.

Punch reports that the policeman and his wife were arguing about their marriage when the tragedy occurred.

Scene of where the policeman murdered his wife and himself. [Punch]

According to a resident who simply identified himself as Segun, the policeman got angry as a result of his wife's decision to opt out of their union.

Segun said, "I learnt that the couple had a misunderstanding on whether to continue with their marriage or not. The policeman insisted that the marriage must continue, while the wife said she was no longer interested in the union.

“Later, the man went out only to come back 20 minutes later with a gun. The woman was with her children and the man ordered the children to leave the scene, but when they refused, he shot in the air and the children ran away. The wife also made an attempt to run, but the policeman shot her in the leg and chest. He later shot himself.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident, saying the policeman and his wife died while on admission at a hospital.

Elkana said investigation is ongoing to ascertain what led to the incident.