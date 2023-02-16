Police officer arrested for killing soldier during an argument over dressing

The reaction is contained in a statement signed by Lt.-Col. Olabisi Ayeni, Deputy Director, Public Relations, 81 Division Nigerian Army.

Ayeni claimed that the soldier allegedly confronted the policeman who was not properly dressed and standing very close to a patrol vehicle of Operation MESA, to confirm his identity.

"This led to an argument and subsequently, the unfortunate incident. The soldier was immediately rushed to the Lagos State Polytechnic Hospital, Odogunyan, for medical attention, but was declared dead on arrival.

"The corpse of the soldier has been moved to 174 Battalion Medical Centre in Ikorodu," the army spokesperson said.

He said the suspect was arrested and kept in military custody for his safety and subsequently handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for prosecution.

"However, an angry mob, who witnessed the unfortunate incident, took advantage of this and attacked the police station in the community.

"Troops have been deployed around the vicinity of all police stations in Ikorodu area to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

"The situation is under control as normalcy has returned to the community," Ayeni said.