Police officer kills 6 colleagues in Borno

The source said, “He and his wife have been having issues for some time now; we tried to settle it amicably, but he refused.

“The wife told her parents that the sergeant assaulted her; she moved her things out of his house. The wife left due to severe maltreatment by her husband.

“He started shooting and threatened to kill everyone. Unfortunately, he shot people, but six mobile policemen died and two others are currently receiving treatment at Specialist Hospital.

“He razed down two blocks of eight rooms in the process and also shot his father-in-law.”