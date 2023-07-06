Police officer dismissed for killing technician in Lagos

The Lagos Police Command, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, disclosed the dismissal of an officer identified as Kabiru Odeyemi.

Odeyemi was dismissed for being linked to killing a 24-year-old generator technician, Idris Bakare. Multiple reports had claimed that Bakare while returning to his house on No 4, Baale Street, Oregun, in the Ikeja area of Lagos State, was hit by a policeman’s bullet.

The technician subsequently died at a clinic in the state. It was learnt that some people were fighting on Oregun Road when Odeyemi alongside some policemen stormed the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the process, Odeyemi reportedly shot Bakare, who succumbed to the injuries he sustained during the attack.

Disclosing the dismissal of Odeyemi on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said he would be consequently arraigned in court for prosecution.

His words: “The recommendation for the dismissal of Inspector Kabiru Odeyemi was approved today. This paves the way for his arraignment which will take place on Friday, July 7, 2023.

“The Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, assures Lagosians of his unwavering determination to police the state within the dictates of the rule of law, civility and respect for human life.”

This development emerged barely six months after seven officers were sacked for acts ranging from extortion, and corruption to an attitude damaging to the image of the Force.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dismissed policemen were arrested on November 8, 2022, at about 1300hrs, in a bank at Umuahia, Abia State, while performing illegal duty outside their jurisdiction and conspiracy to extort money from an innocent victim.