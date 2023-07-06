ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police officer dismissed for killing technician in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The technician passed away at a clinic after being hit by the policeman’s bullet.

Police officer dismissed for killing technician in Lagos (VanguardNG)
Police officer dismissed for killing technician in Lagos (VanguardNG)

Recommended articles

Odeyemi was dismissed for being linked to killing a 24-year-old generator technician, Idris Bakare. Multiple reports had claimed that Bakare while returning to his house on No 4, Baale Street, Oregun, in the Ikeja area of Lagos State, was hit by a policeman’s bullet.

The technician subsequently died at a clinic in the state. It was learnt that some people were fighting on Oregun Road when Odeyemi alongside some policemen stormed the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the process, Odeyemi reportedly shot Bakare, who succumbed to the injuries he sustained during the attack.

Disclosing the dismissal of Odeyemi on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said he would be consequently arraigned in court for prosecution.

His words: “The recommendation for the dismissal of Inspector Kabiru Odeyemi was approved today. This paves the way for his arraignment which will take place on Friday, July 7, 2023.

“The Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, assures Lagosians of his unwavering determination to police the state within the dictates of the rule of law, civility and respect for human life.”

This development emerged barely six months after seven officers were sacked for acts ranging from extortion, and corruption to an attitude damaging to the image of the Force.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dismissed policemen were arrested on November 8, 2022, at about 1300hrs, in a bank at Umuahia, Abia State, while performing illegal duty outside their jurisdiction and conspiracy to extort money from an innocent victim.

It was gathered that they were tried and found guilty of the charges levelled against them, and charged to Magistrate Court, Owerri with Charge Sheet Number: No. OW/746C/2022.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Free Zone celebrates TSC participant for emerging LASU best graduating student

Lagos Free Zone celebrates TSC participant for emerging LASU best graduating student

Akeredolu's medical leave ends, but he's not well enough to resume office

Akeredolu's medical leave ends, but he's not well enough to resume office

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies

NOA renews intensive campaign to end open defecation in Ebonyi

NOA renews intensive campaign to end open defecation in Ebonyi

Otu seeks Navy’s support to secure waterways in Cross River

Otu seeks Navy’s support to secure waterways in Cross River

Expert urges Nollywood stakeholders to prepare for AI disruption

Expert urges Nollywood stakeholders to prepare for AI disruption

Nigeria not on list of 12 African countries to receive malaria vaccine doses

Nigeria not on list of 12 African countries to receive malaria vaccine doses

Gov. Yusuf tasks cabinet members on honesty, sincerity

Gov. Yusuf tasks cabinet members on honesty, sincerity

Police cautions religious groups against night programmes in Ogun

Police cautions religious groups against night programmes in Ogun

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Image of Amarah Kennedy

Widow weeps as boyfriend sends nude photos to her late husband’s family

Divorced woman seeking accommodation sets helper, children ablaze in Anambra

Divorced woman seeking accommodation sets helper, children ablaze in Anambra

16-year-old girl commits suicide after her boss’s husband raped her

16-year-old girl commits suicide after her boss’s husband raped her

Accident claims 3 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway. (Illustrative picture) [Naija News]

Accident claims 3 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway